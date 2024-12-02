



As part of this collaboration, Calculum’s customers are set to receive access to Corpay Payments Automation, which aims to provide a simple and efficient platform for paying vendors and suppliers. Additionally, Calculum and Corpay jointly enable businesses of all sizes to optimise payment terms, manage spending operations, and cultivate improved supplier relationships.











Calculum – Corpay collaboration objectives

By merging payment schedules with cash flow requirements and supplier preferences, the joint effort between Calculum and Corpay focuses on enhancing trust and collaboration within the supply chain. Also, it intends to allow businesses to innovate and expand by achieving increased financial control via optimised payment terms and comprehensive spend management solutions. By working together, the two companies plan to minimise inefficiencies and improve cash flow, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth.



According to Calculum’s officials, through this partnership, the company aims to equip its customers with additional tools and resources to enhance payment visibility and solidify supplier relationships. As an AI-powered supply chain analytics platform, Calculum focuses on facilitating companies to gain working capital and generate additional cash flow. The company’s ADA Platform allows finance and procurement teams to analyse their suppliers when it comes to payment terms, financials, and sustainability, and conduct all the necessary arguments to negotiate more favourable terms. Calculum offers its financial supply chain solution to companies of all sizes, including banks, private equity institutions, and their corporate clients worldwide.



Furthermore, representatives from Corpay underlined that the collaboration with Calculum is set to provide enhanced supplier payment visibility and options for companies requiring to simplify payments and increase working capital. By joining forces, the two companies intend to offer real-time decision-making capabilities and visibility into the supplier relationship and payments process, together with improved cash flow management. As a financial technology company, Corpay specialises in intelligent spend management solutions, with its services being developed to consolidate card programmes, administrate expenses remotely, and automate payment workflows, among others. The company works toward ensuring that businesses maintain complete control and visibility of transactions while minimising costs and increasing efficiency. In addition, by being a B2B commercial Mastercard issuer in North America, Corpay focuses on mitigating payment fraud risk by enrolling suppliers, collecting payment remittance information independently, and safeguarding in-network payments with a comprehensive security and compliance infrastructure.



The current announcement aims to advance both companies’ commitment to enhancing the customer experience and optimising their operations while supporting and advancing their expansion strategies.