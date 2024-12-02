CaixaBank to become the first Spanish bank to join MyBank

Serving 14 million customers, CaixaBank is active in internet banking. Ecommerce figures are expected to continue their rise across Europe. A recent study, “Global ecommerce trends 2015” by the Digital Strategy Consulting, forecasts that online sales in Spain will see an overall growth in value of 18.6% over the period 2014-2016.

There is an increasing need for online payment options that meet customer needs in terms of convenience and security and are in line with evolving regulatory requirements. By choosing MyBank, CaixaBank adds a pan-European payments option to the mobile and online banking service portfolio it offers to its customers.