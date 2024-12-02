CaixaBank selects Morpho as TSM partner for NFC m-payment launch in Europe

Under the terms of the agreement, Morpho is set to enable the customers of CaixaBank to pay with their NFC phones. Morpho will deliver TSM services which provision the Visa payment application and the bank card data into the customer SIM card.

The TSM service is set to be deployed in collaboration with Info-Direct, a card, mobile and direct marketing service provider established in Barcelona and CaixaBank’s supplier for card personalization.

NFC payments are set to be accepted by contactless terminals from a number of merchants, representing approximately 300,000 points-of-sale (POS) in Spain.

In December 2013, MoneyToPay, CaixaBank’s prepaid company in electronic money and prepaid cards, has partnered with global provider of electronic payment and transaction processing services, ePay, to offer Spotify, Xbox and Sony PlayStation cards.