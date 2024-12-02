CaixaBank partners with ONCE





Following this announcement, both companies implemented a new functionality that offers individuals and customers who have visual impairments further independence in the process of purchasing at establishments through new generation touch POS terminals with Android technology. The partnership is expected to increase autonomy for clients that can’t read the numbers on the screens of touch POS terminals provided by establishments, as well as minimising their dependence on other individuals to make the transactions and enter their PIN.

The new functionality is expected to be updated automatically on all latest generation Android POS terminals (the tactical devices without buttons) offered by CaixaBank to establishments. Throughout this process, the bank aims to optimise the overall safety of payments made by customers with visual impairments.







More information on the partnership

According to the press release, the new feature will allow the activation of the `Accessible Mode` on the POS terminal by tapping twice on the button of the payment screen, which is located in the bottom left corner. After the activation procedure is successfully finished, a voiceover will inform the client of the amount to be paid, as well as a set of instructions on how to pay by card. If the payment requires a PIN, a new special screen will appear, where a voiceover will guide the user on how the code should be introduced.

After the `Accessible Mode` is successfully implemented in trial businesses, this functionality will be already available for newly activated POS terminals as well. An update is set to be rolled out starting in December 2023, and it will end in the first quarter of 2024 for terminals that were already activated.

CaixaBank and Comercia Global Payments will also focus on reinforcing their overall Android POS product, which allows and optimises the efficacy and security in the management process of payments to professionals and self-employed workers, as well as businesses and firms.

This new POS model was developed to provide customers with multiple benefits and functionalities, which were built within the terminal in order to allow businesses to receive payments in the clients’ currency. The bill will be split by a calculator which was integrated into the payment processor. At the same time, firms will also be enabled to collaborate with social action programmes by rounding up transactions for charity purposes and opportunities, among others. In addition, it also has a wide range of applications that will allow it to provide valuable services besides the payment itself.

This launch will be added to the `Braille Pack`, a solution implemented by Caixabank through the use of its subsidiary specialising in payment methods, the CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, and in collaboration with ONCE.







