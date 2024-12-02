CaixaBank partners Global Payments to create MoneyToPay





The joint venture will operate under the MoneyToPay brand. Global Payments will own 51% of the new MoneyToPay brand, while CaixaBank will hold the remaining 49%.

CaixaBank created MoneyToPay in 2012 as a company dedicated to prepaid services. According to the official press release, since starting operations, MoneyToPay has experienced growth due to the potential of the prepaid business relating to this type of card, which is topped-up in advance. There are multiple uses: controlling personal spending, online purchases, corporate payments, gifts, with the objective of developing new solutions related to digital transformation and the increase of ecommerce.

Therefore, the new MoneyToPay will offer customers a payment solution in the sectors and markets where they need it most.