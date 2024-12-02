CaixaBank partners Gemalto for NFC payment technology in Spain

These novel wearable banking devices, certified by the international payment schemes, enable CaixaBank customers to pay everywhere they go, without the need to carry a purse or wallet.

By design the Optelio Contactless MiniTag supports contactless EMV transactions, which can be performed at approximately 300,000 payment terminals across Spain. CaixaBank started distributing preliminary volumes of wristbands to their contactless card users in the summer of 2014. From October onwards, the wearable payment device are set to be available with a new design at all office branches. Customers are set to be able to choose between different colors, and to contract them through the traditional channels.

The Optelio Contactless MiniTag, inserted in the wristband`s slot, is linked to the user`s existing payment card. It provides the same security standards as a regular contactless EMV card. The Optelio Contactless MiniTag enables payments of up to EUR 20 with just a tap, and higher value transactions require entering the user`s PIN code.

