CaixaBank offers facial recognition tech for ATM withdrawals

The Spain-based bank, together with Japan’s Fujitsu and the Spanish biometrics company FacePhi, has mentioned that 20 ATMs at four branches in Barcelona were already equipped with the technology. However, CaixaBank plans to expand facial recognition across the entirety of its branch network in 2019.

To use the new ATM technology, customers have to register and be photographed at a CaixaBank branch. Although the bank has over 9,400 ATMs, the facial recognition-equipped ATMs will be first installed in CaixaBank’s large format 300 ‘stores’.