CaixaBank launches HolaBank in Spain

It also offers a portfolio of financial and non-financial products and services to address the specific needs of such clients. HolaBank is aimed at international clients who have bought or rent property in Spain, residing in the country permanently or over part of the year. These tend to be families who have bought holiday homes, investors, business people, professionals or retirees. They are usually of European origin, but also from elsewhere in the world, and have moved to in Spain for business or leisure purposes.

CaixaBank currently serves 375,000 clients in this segment, generating business volumes standing at EUR 6 billion (figures as of February 2015). By setting up this business line CaixaBank aims to secure market penetration of 25% among international customers over the next four years, in line with the banks 2015-2018 strategic plan.

HolaBank will initially include 100 branches in Malaga (16), Alicante (16), Murcia (5), the Balearic Islands (38), Las Palmas (12) and Tenerife (13), covering 72 municipalities in all. As well as specialised customer service, provided by multilingual account managers, documentation at these branches will also be available in several languages. These branches will be rebranded to ensure they are easily recognisable to clients.

This new CaixaBank service features a catalogue of savings and financing products designed specifically with this group in mind, as well as a broad portfolio of high value non-financial services. These include the so-called Plan Living Solutions, providing legal guidance in multiple languages, telephone healthcare assistance in multiple languages, online translators and interpreters, free registration with utilities, personal assistance and emergency home support under special circumstances, among others. They will also be able to benefit from discounts and promotions at restaurants and an exclusive telephone service line, available 365 days a year.

CaixaBanks multichannel banking strategy means HolaBank customers will be able to operate with their accounts via branches, existing electronic channels such as ATMs, smartphones (CaixaMóvil) and Internet (Línea Abierta), and new devices and environments, such as tablets, smart TVs, social networks, etc.

CaixaBank is currently active in electronic banking, with 4.7 million customers using the bank’s online services each month according to ComScore. More than 2 million customers also operate using mobile devices each month. The mobile app download service has been used to make 10 million downloads. CaixaBank’s online banking share stands at 36%, the highest worldwide (comparing penetration rates for banks in their respective markets). CaixaBank became the first bank to create its own mobile app store, featuring more than 70 free applications compatible with the various mobile operating systems.