CaixaBank launches first card in Braille

The new card will initially be applied to CaixaBank’s ‘MyCard’ Visa cards before it will soon be available for all the bank’s issued cards, including debit, credit, and prepaid.

The bank’s MyCard Braille pack features two distinct cards, providing visually impaired people with total autonomy, while ensuring that all purchases and payments are made in a safe, secure, and confidential matter.

One of the cards is the financial one with embedded contactless technology to make payments in physical stores and withdraw cash from ATMs, that has its identification number (PAN) in Braille. The second card, the MyCard Braille ecommerce can only be used for online payments and comes with all its data in Braille (PAN, CW, expiration date, name, etc.). The card also features a QR code that links to a website that provides additional information.