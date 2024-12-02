CaixaBank, Global Payments, Ingenico launch fintech startup programme

CaixaBank, Global Payments and Ingenico Group join forces to launch an international innovation programme aimed at startups with the objective of contributing to promoting the creation of new products and services for the business and fintech sectors. The project, Zone2boost, will be established as a new company owned by CaixaBank (40%), Global Payments (40%) and Ingenico (20%) and will rely on IESE as collaborating entity.

The programme will identify the best initiatives in retail and financial services and will provide funding, co-working spaces and advisory services. CaixaBank, Global Payments and Ingenico Group will have the initial opportunity to incorporate the ideas developed by the startups.

Zone2boost’s mission is to identify innovative technology initiatives for businesses and financial services and support their growth. The selected startups will obtain funding and access to a physical space to develop their projects, as well as work in collaboration with other innovative companies and a team of expert mentors that will provide customized training and advice. Additionally, DayOne, CaixaBanks division providing specialized services to startup businesses, will offer tailored financing.