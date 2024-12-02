CAIT introduces ecommerce policy

CAIT has apprehended vitiation of the market by ecommerce portals through predatory pricing, deep discounting, and loss funding. This is why CAIT National President, B C Bhartia, mentions that an early introduction of the ecommerce policy is necessary.

One measure taken by Bhartia is urging the Union Commerce Minister, Suresh Prabhu, to restrict preferred sellers of ecommerce companies to sell products on ecommerce portals. He also adds that the government has already issued the first draft of ecommerce policy a panel of secretaries is already in process of examining the draft policy.

Also, Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General, suggests that provisions on data localization should remain in the policy to check unauthorised infiltration of goods through ecommerce.