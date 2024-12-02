CAIT, eBay join forces for Indian retail development

The two parties will also set up an eCommerce Centre of Excellence (COE) within the CAIT Retail School. The COE will launch a nationwide campaign among the business community in India to upscale them, thehindubusinessline.com reports.

The national awareness campaign is launched jointly by eBay and CAIT and will enable Indian traders for retail exports via eBay to 201 countries and national online trade to 4,306 Indian locations. The campaign will empower traders to grow their respective business in online domestic trade as an additional channel of business without having any adverse effect on brick and mortar shops.

CAIT has a base of 60 million traders conducting business activities in retail trade of India. The Indian ecommerce market is at a nascent stage of development and is sized at USD 3.2 billion.

