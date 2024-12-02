CAIT, DPIIT to help small retailers in India via new ecommerce portal

According to LiveMint, CAIT said that to solve the challenge of providing essential goods to the Indian citizens during the COVID-19 situation, DPIIT, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with the traders' body, is synergising the efforts of various companies and startups working in supply chain. The aim is to help the local Kirana stores take orders online and ensure contactless delivery through a national ecommerce marketplace to be launched shortly.

Besides DPIIT and CAIT, the other promoters would be Startup India, Invest India, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation and Avana Capital, LiveMint reports.

Moreover, CAIT said that the platform would be embedded with an efficient delivery ecosystem and with digital payments. The organisation also added that the ecommerce portal will eventually be expanded to encompass all items being traded under domestic trade of India.