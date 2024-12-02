Cairo Amman Bank, PayPal team up for payment services

Customers of Cairo Amman Bank can create their own PayPal account using the CAB’s online banking platform in order to link their accounts. PayPal is also enabling merchants to withdraw money from their PayPal accounts through direct transfer to their CAB account. This will give merchants control over their funds, and allow them to manage their business.

In recent news, Samsung and PayPal have selected Nok Nok Labs, a provider of authentication technology, to deploy its NNL S3 Authentication Suite, to enable the mobile payment system introduced earlier in 2014.