Cainiao, AliExpress team up with Spains national postal service

The strategic cooperation agreement aims to boost cross-border logistics between China and Europe. Therefore, Cainiao Network will work with Correos to provide cross-border logistics including warehousing, transportation, and last mile delivery for AliExpress.

According to the companies involved, this represents another step forward to achieve 72-hour global delivery for Chinese and European SMEs. Moreover, the cooperation agreement is also expected to boost the exports of Spain-based SMEs on AliExpress.

Cainiao Network said it has partnered with the national postal service of several countries, including China and Russia, as well as a number of international airlines, such as Singapore Airlines and Emirates.