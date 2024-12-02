Cachets Select Mobile Money platform supports Apple Watch

Select Mobile Money users who own an Apple Watch will be able to download the custom app and access financial services via the new wearable device. With a glance at their wrists, users will be able to check their account information, view recent financial transactions and locate the nearest ATM or card loading location. Cachets Select Mobile Money clients will also be able to send personalized push marketing messages that will help them to connect and engage with their prepaid cardholders.

Cachets Select Mobile Money platform provides end users with a mobile platform that replicates all the main services available at a physical bank or credit union. This includes account management, transaction history, card to card transfer, bill pay, remittance and check to card loading with instant good funds via check guarantee partner, Ingo Money.

Apple Watch functionality is available to Select Mobile Money platform clients as an upgrade or an additional option for new clients.

Cachet Financial Solutions is a provider of cloud-based SaaS mobile money technologies to banks, credit unions and alternative financial services (AFS) providers.