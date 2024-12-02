Cachets Select Mobile Money platform features Apple Pay integration

iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus users have to click the Apple Pay icon from within their white label Select Mobile Money app, bringing their prepaid card as top-of-wallet within Passbook to complete the transaction with Apple Pay. The Select Mobile Money app then automatically presents the details of the transaction along with an updated account balance.

Cachets Select Mobile Money platform replicates all the main services available as a physical bank or credit union. This includes account management, transaction history, card to card transfer, bill pay, remittance and check to card loading via check guarantee partner, Ingo Money.

Apple Pay integration is available to Select Mobile Money platform clients as an upgrade or an additional option for new clients.

Cachet Financial Solutions is a cloud-based, SaaS technology provider serving the financial services industry with mobile money management and remote deposit capture (RDC) solutions for PC, Mac and mobile.