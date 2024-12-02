cab:app selects payworks to launch NFC card payments in the UK, Ireland

More than 7,600 taxi drivers in 90 cities across the UK and Ireland can accept NFC mobile payments from passengers using the taxi-hailing app cab:app via a mPOS gateway provided by payworks.

Following the launch, cab:app drivers are able to accept physical Visa, MasterCard and American Express card payments directly from the cab:app application using NFC-enabled Chip-and-PIN card readers. In addition, frequent passengers can pay directly by a push of the button in their passenger application, without the need of a physical credit card being present.

payworks runs a payment platform for developers, enabling providers of integrated POS applications to integrate payment terminals and card not present payment functionality into their apps via the payworks mPOS software development kit (SDK).

In recent news, Verifone, a global provider of payment and commerce enablement technology and services, has partnered with payworks to provide mobile point-of-sale (mPOS).