



As per the information detailed in the press release, CAB Payments expanded into the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as received its payment service provider licence with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). This allows the company to offer its services in the Netherlands, while also exercising passporting rights to deliver its services across the EEA.











CAB Payments’ development strategy

With its operations headquartered in the Netherlands, CAB Payments Europe is set to deliver access to a global pool of G10 and hard-to-reach market currencies along with wholesale FX, as well as cross-border payments, and last-mile delivery services. The branch benefits from CAB Payments’ access to a global payments network, as well as a technology platform and relationships, aiming to ensure that organisations can transfer funds to and from hard-to-reach markets efficiently and securely. The payment service provider licence with DNB is part of CAB Payments’ development objectives for 2024, with the company underlining that providing its capabilities across the EEA is set to deliver improved opportunities for the business, as well as its clients and the markets it serves.



Furthermore, CAB Payments selected the Netherlands as its headquarters due to the region’s market capabilities, client base, and improved regulatory standards that align with wider European regulations. Also, the country offers a merger of financial infrastructure, an enhanced fintech landscape, global connectivity, and an improved international development sector that drew in CAB Payments and allowed the company to expand its operations in the EEA. According to the company’s officials, its network, technology, and knowledge intend to support efficient, cost-effective, and transparent money movement in complex situations for organisations.