C2FO develops working capital strategy for Air France

Suppliers will have control over if and when they choose to participate in the programme, and also over the rate of discount they wish to offer in exchange for early payment.

The C2FO initiative resulted from a collaboration between treasury and procurement representatives at Air France. According to the C2FO, the partnership with Air France is a continuation of a strategic partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 82% of total air traffic.

C2FO (Collaborative Cash Flow Optimization) is a market for working capital and risk-free profit, which allows companies to optimise their working capital positions in a live marketplace. Companies use C2FO to increase their gross and net profit while simultaneously producing working capital flows to their supply chain.