Bytemark launches mobile ticketing app

The free CapMetro App uses Bytemark’s patented mobile ticketing solution, which enables riders to purchase and store transit passes on their mobile devices. To use passes, riders show their smartphone screen to bus operators or scan the on-screen barcode upon boarding the MetroRapid vehicles. The app is available for Apple iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices and also offers arrival information, a trip planner and service advisories.

The mobile ticketing solution meets all Payment Card Industry security standards and accepts Discover Card, Visa, MasterCard and American Express payments.