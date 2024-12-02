Byblos Bank launches mobile banking app

The Byblos Bank mobile banking application enables customers to self-enroll by registering with their debit card credentials without the need to visit the branch.

The Byblos Bank mobile banking app enables clients to access their private and/or joint accounts including details of the last 2 months of transactions. Customers can also use this application to settle their loan bill and card payments, and transfer funds between accounts, be it private or joint, in Lebanese pound or in US dollars.

Browsing Byblos Bank products is yet another option on the menu. Moreover, they can check their Points/Miles accumulated through the Banks Akram Program, locate branches or ATMs, and request checkbooks.