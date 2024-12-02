



In a bid to provide a secure and private method to pay, Bybit Card introduced Apple Pay at checkout when leveraging the Bybit app or website to acquire cryptocurrency. The company works towards providing competitive currency rates, whilst ensuring that its users receive an improved price for their assets. Bybit’s users can utilise more than 20 fiat currencies to buy cryptocurrencies, with the company introducing zero fees for such transactions as of 1 July 2024. The current news allows customers to select their preferred cryptocurrency and payment currency and opt for Apple Pay as their payment method at checkout.











How will customers benefit from Apple Pay?

Bybit’s users can leverage Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to accelerate and make purchases more conveniently on the web in Safari or apps without being required to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing details. In addition, Apple Pay purchases are secure due to them being authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, and a one-time unique dynamic security code.



Furthermore, representatives from Bybit underlined their enthusiasm over being able to provide Apple Pay to their company’s customers as a checkout option in the Bybit app or website. Through this move, Bybit aims to improve its users’ payment experience via increased security and convenience. Also, the integration marks an advancement in the company’s commitment to offering simplified, safe, and enhanced financial solutions to the global market.



Considering that security and privacy represent an important component of Apple Pay, the numbers of customers’ credit or debit cards are not stored on the device or Apple servers. As an alternative, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip developed to maintain the payment information safely on the device.