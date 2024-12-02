BWG Food rolls out mobile 'scan and go' solution in Ireland

According to Essential Retail, the launch comes to facilitate the shopping process, while making it convenient for customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The solution is currently introduced in two locations. If it proves to be successful, the feature will be launched across BWG’s 1,000 + store network in Ireland, which includes retailers such as Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis, and XL.

Overall, Mishipay’s technology enables customers to scan and pay for items via their smartphones, reducing the time spent queuing at checkouts as well as the need for human-to-human interactions. Besides, customers can scan products remotely from home for ‘click and collect’ or home delivery services, thus reducing the time they spend in store.

In addition, the solution enables retailers to place limits on the quantity of goods purchased by each user, thus helping improve stock management, Essential Retail reported.