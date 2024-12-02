BVNK partners with LianLian to expand stablecoin payments





Following this announcement, the integration will enable LianLian Global’s international merchants across more than 100 countries around the world to fund cross-border transactions in a fast and secure way.

In addition, the partnership will combine LianLian Global's international merchant network and local currency expertise with BVNK's specialised stablecoin infrastructure and auto-conversion technology. Both BVNK and LianLian Global will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the BVNK x LianLian partnership

According to the official press release, LianLian business customers will be provided with the possibility to use stablecoins in order to accelerate payment cycles, improve liquidity, and optimise cross-border payouts. At the same time, with this integration, BVNK will automatically convert merchant stablecoin deposits to USD, which LianLian Global routes through its global network.

By partnering with BVNK, LianLian Global will focus on meeting the growing demand for stablecoin payment rails, as well as helping customers in ecommerce, marketplaces, and other sectors to boost liquidity and execute cross-border payouts in 130 currencies with unprecedented efficiency. In addition, BVNK will also offer its experience in serving global payment service providers, extensive banking relationships, and a comprehensive multi-stablecoin offering that delivers customers improved flexibility and security.

Through this partnership, LianLian Global's merchants will also have the capability to transform idle digital assets into instant cross-border payment fuel. Both companies will prioritise the process of removing technical barriers so businesses across the world can access these improved payment rails and move their money faster and more efficiently.