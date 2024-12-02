BVH, China Express Association initiate collaboration on ecommerce development

BVH and CEA join hands in order to achieve an exchange of experiences and knowledge of the market situation, including studies of the ecommerce market and mutual visits.

The cooperation will generate a network of contacts in each country. They want to get involved as middlemen between their members and decision makers in politics and economics.

Ingmar Böckmann, E-Commerce and IT expert for China, cited by e-commercefacts.com, claims that in an ecommerce context, cross-border business is becoming more and more salient for merchants. The access of German companies to the Chinese market and vice versa is gradually accelerating. The cultural barrier must be superseded by the two markets through mutual support, which represents the interest of interactive traders.

