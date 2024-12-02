BuyerQuest rolls out AI-powered procure-to-pay solution

Speed to Payment allows for suppliers to submit invoices with an AI-based matching capability to validate and process invoices, making them ready for payment. In its latest release, BuyerQuest is providing ‘one-click invoice creation’, allowing suppliers to create an invoice directly from a Purchase Order email. This extends the options already available to suppliers to create invoices, including e-invoicing, PDF attachment via email, and paper-based.

Within the BuyerQuest Platform, the client Accounts Payable teams also have access to the recently extended AP Dashboard, which allows them to manage their Payables-related risk through reports that display their invoice status progression, along with their current supplier liabilities and accruals.