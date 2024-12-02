BuyBay and BCC partner for sustainable returns management

BuyBay processes returned items in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and gives these products a second chance in an effort to reduce waste. BCC has both a web shop and various physical stores, and besides Blokker, BCC is the second company of the Mirage Group to have transferred its return processing to BuyBay.

BuyBay takes care of the entire return process and then lists the returned items at an appropriate discount on online marketplaces and on Blokker.nl. If a returned item is sold, BuyBay takes care of fulfilment and after-sales. According to a BCC representative, the partnership has found a complete solution for their returns and to prevent waste.