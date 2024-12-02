Buy Way selects OneSpan Sign e-signatures to boost the retail lending process

With e-signatures, the buyer is able to sign the lending agreement digitally, using a one-time password sent by SMS, while a signed copy is e-mailed to all parties to reduce back-office administrative work. Consumer loans are then granted in less than 10 minutes.

Financial institutions extending digital consumer loans in the European Union are subject to regulatory compliance measures, including the Electronic Identification Authentication Trust Services (eIDAS) regulation. OneSpan Sign meets eIDAS requirements for advanced and qualified e-signatures. The company offers software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions.