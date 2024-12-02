Buy Now Pay Later spending is set to double by 2023 in Australia – FIS study

Ecommerce transactions in 2018 to 8% in 2019, and is forecasting just over double that growth again by 2023.

If 17% of online transactions will be happening via BNPL in three years, that means about one in five - more than 4 million people - will be using it as their preferred payment method across the country. The appeal of it is, generally, convenience. Up-front payment isn’t required when using BNPL, and repayments are made in even instalments that are (ideally) easy to manage.

The report data shows a forecasted downturn from a combined 2019 credit and debit card ecommerce market share of 46% to just 28% in 2023. Mozo’s 2019 report also recorded almost half of respondents giving their credit cards the flick in favour of BNPL services. Cash and cards still rule in-store though, dominating point-of-sale purchases at 87% in 2019 with a less dramatic forecasted dip to 79% in 2023.