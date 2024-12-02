Buy Now, Pay Later fintech, PollenPay, prepares for launch

Company officials stated that they witnessed the initial BNPL boom first-hand and began plans to refine and adapt the concept to fit the UK market. PollenPay offers customers interest-free instalment plans on purchases by charging retailers a small fee.

The company said it is dedicated to ensuring that its customers have increased management of their cash flow and will enact measures to safeguard those who use its service. It also allows customers to amend payment schedules should they fall into financial hardship.

PollenPay is a financial technology-driven payments company that enables consumers to purchase products on a Buy now, Pay later basis, as an alternative to traditional credit. The process implies charging retailers to offer customers interest-free instalment plans by splitting a purchase amount over multiple instalments. The service is free to customers who pay on time, with no interest.