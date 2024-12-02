Buy It Mobility rolls out BuyPass payment solution for merchants

BuyPass gives retailers the ability to get their pay-by-bank (ACH) and merchant-branded payments programmes up and running seamlessly by reducing their integration lift and enabling faster speed to market, according to the company.

Given the expansion of its merchant pipeline, BIM is forecasting its market share to grow to approximately 45% of all petrol/c-store locations in the US in the first half of 2022, and expects several announcements with merchants in the QSR, grocery, and other retail verticals. With this new solution, as an extension of their strategic partnership, BIM will leverage Discover’s established network and virtual card solution to help facilitate merchant-branded ACH transactions.