BUX Zero partners with Tikkie for online stock investments in Netherlands

With this announcement, BUX becomes the first broker in the Netherlands to offer Tikkie as a payment method and this will also be the first fintech partnership for Tikkie. The partnership will result in a new payment method available for BUX Zero customers. The new BUX Zero app enables users to invest in stocks commission-free.

With the announcement of a partnership, BUX Zero users will get Tikkie as a payment method to fund their accounts. This will enable users to transfer funds from their bank to brokerage accounts, which with a traditional broker can take anywhere between a few hours to a few days.

BUX is a tech company operating in the world of finance. It launched its app back in 2014 and has over 2 million users across Europe. Tikkie is an app that allows users to request micropayments or payments. It was launched back in 2016 by ABN Amro and users can request others for any amount via messenger, SMS, QR code and WhatsApp. The service has amassed over 6 million users and the way it works is that one needs only a Dutch current account and an active Dutch number.