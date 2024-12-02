Button, Bnext partner to enable Europe-based users to shop and save money

According to the press release, through the partnership, users can access Bnext’s rewards feature from the app to shop and save money on everyday purchases from established retail partners including AliExpress, Groupon, and Black Limba, in just a few taps. Besides, Bnext users will be able to enjoy a personalised shopping experience by receiving more cash back in exchange for more purchases as well as by upgrading to a premium account to access more lucrative offers.

Button has driven over USD 3 billion in spending to date and has raised over USD 64 million in venture capital, while Bnext enables its more than 300k users, by using a bank account, to contract the financial products and services best suited to each of their needs. The company works with an Electronic Money Issuer regulated by the Bank of Spain, thus making it the fintech company to offer a card and an account not linked to a bank.