BusUp ultrasonic technology enables contactless ticketing

LISNR's ultrasonic 'data-over-sound' technology enables contactless proximity verification and authentication across commerce experiences for merchants, financial service providers, and mobility companies, according to BusUp representatives.

BusUp saw LISNR as a safer and more efficient solution to QR codes. The technology works without an internet connection, which is key, since BusUp provides services in areas such as Brazil and Peru that has less than stable internet connections.