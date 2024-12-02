Business management company Deskera launches B2B platform

The business to business (B2B) commerce platform will allow SMEs to collate vendors, logistics, payments, and customs under one roof, providing them with the ability to buy, sell and transact online.

The company also raised has raised over USD 60 million in series A funding The round was led by Jungle Ventures, with Cisco Investments, Tembusu Partners, Susquehanna International Group, and Innoven Capital joining in. The startup claimed that the amount is “one of the biggest funding rounds in Singapore to date. The company plans to continue its global expansion using the fresh capital, focusing its efforts in the US, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Founded in 2008, Deskera says its cloud-based platform serves SMEs across Southeast Asia, helping them track accounts and finances, manage customers, as well as to hire and manage employees.