Burger King, WebMoney team up for QR code payment solution

As part of the integration, payments in all of the chain restaurants will be made from an e-wallet by scanning a QR code.

Customers need to scan a QR code displayed on the cash till screen and confirm the payment. The transaction is instant. In addition, by selecting the new payment option customers receive 10% cashback on their WebMoney wallet.

When a customer has insufficient funds on the main wallet, s(he) can complete payment by using funds from the WebMoney wallet in other currencies by applying the Instant Exchange function.