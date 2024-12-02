Burger King to deploy m-commerce service

Burger King has partnered with digital ordering solutions provider Tillster to develop the app.

The app is built on a digital platform, with the digital coupons available in all locations. These will consist of national offers as well as market-specific and personalized offers for registered users.

The couponing functionality will be launched in April and is expected to be available in all of the chain’s 7,000-plus locations within the next few months.

The mobile payments solution will work with restaurants that have an integrated and approved point-of-sale system. The mobile payments functionality has no release date announced so far.

From the customer perspective, once users register, they will automatically receive a virtual card. They can load value onto the card or link physical cards with the app. To pay, users click ‘Pay with BK Crown Card’ from the wallet or, if they are redeeming a coupon, they click through from the coupon. The app then generates a unique 4-digit code, which a cashier enters and the payment is deducted from the user’s card balance.