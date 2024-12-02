Burger King tests mobile payments service in Germany

The service makes use of a platform provided by startup Opentabs and is currently live in 17 locations across Germany.

When a customer places an order via the app, he receives an order number which he has to show the Burger King employee to receive his products. The order number is shown in the app.

In order to collect the order, the guest has to use the Opentabs fast lanes which have been installed in the participating restaurants. If users place an order for the first time, they can choose their favourite payment method; they can either choose debit or credit card.

Users can assign a personal PIN code to prevent abuse of the app. All upcoming orders can be confirmed with this PIN code, so customers don’t have to type in their payment details over and over again.