Burger King reportedly teams up with PayPal for mobile payment service

PayPal, a payment and money transfer company, is set to introduce a mobile payment service dubbed ‘Burger King app’ at the Burger King’s restaurant chain for iOS and Android users, which will be rolled out across the US by early 2015.

Developed in partnership with Tillster, the Burger King payment service is set to use PIN codes to enable people to order food. Guests willing to pay using PayPal can generate a four-digit PIN via the app and then use the PIN to pay at the counter. Further, the app will provide access to menu items and allow guests to view nutritional information of the ordered item.

In recent news, Visa’s CyberSource and Authorize.Net have revealed plans to make Visa Checkout, Apple Pay and PayPal available to online merchants.