Burberry plans partnership with Farfetch for global ecommerce expansion

According to the deal, Burberry’s technology will be integrated into the Farfetch operating system, so its entire inventory will be available through the platform.

Burberry will work with Farfetch to ensure its appearance on the site provides a “curated digital experience” that reflects the brand’s handwriting.

The partnership will also allow Burberry to better connect with other ecommerce partners, as it will permit greater levels of depth, flexibility and transparency of its inventory online.

To launch the partnership, Burberry will run a “show-to-door” delivery service for the 24 hours following its presentation at London Fashion Week on 17th of February 2018.