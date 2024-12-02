bunq introduces Google Pay in the Netherlands and Portugal

The fintech will be the first to bring Google Pay to Portugal and its native Netherlands following the introduction of Apple Pay for the first time in 2019. bunq users will be able to use their Google Pay-enabled phones for contactless payments at accepting stores across the two countries.

By adding Google Pay to its list of capabilities, bunq’s customers will be able to create encrypted virtual cards that are stored securely on a Near Field Communication (NFC) equipped phone. The latest feature will be available across all bunq plans.