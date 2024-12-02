BullPay launches multi-cryptocurrency blockchain API

Longhorn provides real-time wallet balances, all historical blockchain transactions, and more on 5 blockchains and 1 testnet, bridging the communication gap between blockchain node networks and blockchain-related applications with a unified API. In addition, Longhorn has a strong track record of investing in data methodology and data accuracy, evidenced by their patent-pending Longhorn Memory-mapped database technology. This initiative serves to bring reliability to blockchain development projects and provide businesses with fast, stable and accurate data in support of rapid software development.

The commercial API service is available in six different tiers, tailored to the number of API calls needed of the dApps and wallets as well as payment platforms, exchanges and finance/accounting applications. The API service offers flexibility such as sending transactions, getting thousands of transactions by address, getting unspent outputs to build a “send transaction,” getting the details of a transaction, getting an address summary, getting raw transactions, and more.