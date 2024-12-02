CC Bank customers will be able to add their cards to Click to Pay directly from their banking app upon completion of the integration. Besides traditional wallet options such as Apple Wallet, users will be able to press the ‘Add to Click to Pay’ button when viewing their cards in the app.











Click to Pay for CC Bank’s customers

As digital payments continue to evolve, MeaWallet is committed to developing solutions that align with consumer expectations for security, convenience, and efficiency. Click to Pay is remodelling the online checkout process by eliminating the need for manual card entry and offering a new level of security and convenience for users worldwide.

CC Bank mentioned its dedication to offering its customers the latest developments in digital payments. With the launch, the bank aims to make online payments faster, safer, and simpler, and the collaboration with MeaWallet is ensuring that the users benefit from optimised tokenisation technology.

Developed by American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, and supported by EMVCo standards, Click to Pay is a secure and convenient payment solution that functions similarly to device-based wallets. While those solutions are tied to a specific device, Click to Pay is an online wallet that allows the storage of multiple cards from different issuers and banks in one centralised location. Comparable to an ecommerce counterpart to contactless cards, the solution leverages the Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) framework to offer a safe checkout experience.

Mastercard aims to phase out manual card entry during online transactions and, by integrating its tokenisation service, the company has replaced traditional card numbers with secure digital tokens, improving safety and user experience through Click to Pay.

Security remains the focus on Click to Pay, which relies on tokenisation technology to protect users’ sensitive data. MeaWallet plays a significant role in this transformation, offering secure tokenisation solutions to financial institutions.