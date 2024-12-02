Bulgaria: online shopping sets sails

The same source mentions that turnover for retail sales of computers, peripheral units and software, telecommunications equipment jumped by 1.6%, while turnover for retail sales in non-specialized stores went up by 0.3%.

However, there was a 1.8% decrease when it came to retail sales of audio and video equipment; hardware, paints and glass; electrical household appliances in the Dispensing chemist.

According to the same source, in March 2014 the turnover in Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles at constant prices increased by 0.4% compared to the previous month. During same period, the working day adjusted turnover in Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew by 5.8% in comparison with the same month of 2013.