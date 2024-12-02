buguroo, lookout partner to combat mobile financial fraud

The partnership aims to provide enterprises with threat detection across the entire mobile attack surface (compromised devices, malware, unsafe networks, etc.) while complementing it with behavioural biometrics and online fraud detection across channels.

Lookout App Defense detects various types of cyber threats that can lead to account takeovers such as credential theft, data leakage, and fraud on the mobile app. The Lookout Security Cloud has analyzed over 70 million mobile apps globally, delivering mobile app protection to counter device compromise, user impersonation, trojanized versions of legitimate apps and network attacks, overlay attacks and data leaks.



buguroo analyzes thousands of parameters collected from the user’s behaviour biometric, devices and environment (finger size, pressure, speed, gestures, typing fluency, gyroscope position, OS, geolocalization etc.) to build a unique profile per user, in order to detect deviations or anomalies in the customer’s behaviour to identify any attack attempt. The result of this analysis translates into a real-time risk analysis rate on the session, which makes it possible to take the correct action regarding suspicious or anomalous user behaviours. To find out more about buguroo’s services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.