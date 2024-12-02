Buguroo added to NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace

The Marketplace was set up to offer approved products and solutions, which aim to help reduce the threat of financial crime for providers of financial services. Buguroo is the developer of the bugFraud anti-fraud platform that leverages behavioural biometrics and malware detection to identify and prevent criminal activity. The listing of Buguroo follows Facebanx being added to the X-Sight roster.

NICE Actimize is planning to add new partners to the X-Sight Marketplace, rounding out the lineup with specialists in other fields like ID verification and value-added data. The company considers that Buguroo shares their common goal of fighting financial crime through the benefits of the X-Sight Marketplace community.