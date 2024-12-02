Buddy and Stripe partner to augment insurance ecommerce

The collaboration between Buddy and Stripe aims to advance ecommerce in the insurance industry, providing insurance companies, brokers, and distribution channels with seamless integration of insurance products into digital transactions.











Seamless embedded insurance commerce enabled by Stripe

Buddy, as a Stripe platform partner, offers a comprehensive tech stack that empowers carriers to conduct embedded insurance commerce efficiently.

With Buddy’s ION engine, insurance products can be rapidly indexed, making them readily available for transactions in online environments, including standalone and embedded ecommerce platforms. Leveraging Stripe’s global payments platform, carriers can embed insurance offerings within hours, facilitate multi-party payments, and optimise checkout processes using a unified tech suite.

Officials from Buddy said they are happy to develop with Stripe to build the future of insurance ecommerce. Their collaboration will improve access to insurance by lowering technical barriers to implementation, and they will provide a modern solution to the challenges of multi-party payments at points of sale.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining their expertise, Buddy and Stripe aim to propel the digital transformation of the insurance industry, making insurance products more accessible and convenient for consumers.





