Budapest Bank partners SIA to deliver cards management system

The agreement covers the migration of the full debit and credit cards portfolio of Budapest Bank, a payment cards issuer in the Hungarian market, to SIA’s card processing technology platform and the integration of the SIA solution to the bank’s current services for long-term cooperation.

Budapest Bank has been seeking a new outsourced infrastructure for card management. The role of SIA will be to support Budapest Bank as a business and technical solution provider in the creation and implementation of its new payment cards management services.

SIA was identified as the preferred partner for the migration project and transaction processing. The delivery of the new system is a major initiative in cooperation between Budapest Bank and SIA which currently processes over 65 million payment cards in 16 European countries.