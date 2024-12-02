Bud launches ALPHA to maximise consumer banking experience

Part fintech app store, part financial marketplace and part search engine, Bud is the gateway to an internet banking experience. Users can browse fintech companies online or in-app, find the products that suit their needs and use them on one screen.

As well as being a consumer platform, Bud is a new channel for financial product owners to get their services in front of new customers. Most of Bud`s partners integrate with their API, giving users access to its services. Others without APIs feature on Bud`s platform as a link directly to their service. Bud is already working with some important fintech companies and UK banks.